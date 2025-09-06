 
New ISPR documentary, song honour armed forces, heroes of 1965 war

Documentary depicts timeless stories of 1965 war, reflecting spirit of sacrifice, faith, and unity

September 06, 2025

A soldier looks on towards a vast area of land with the Pakistani flag fluttering over his head in this still taken from a video. — YouTube@ISPR Official
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has released a new documentary to mark Defence and Martyrs Day, commemorating the 1965 war against India and the courage of Pakistan’s armed forces.

The documentary narrates the timeless stories of the Ghazis of the 1965 war, reflecting on the spirit of sacrifice, faith, and unity that defined the nation during that conflict.

Retired army officials recall key moments of the war, paying tribute to the valour and strategy of officers such as MM Alam, Sajjad Haider and many others, as well as Pakistan’s robust response to India’s failed Operation Sindoor in May earlier this year. 

The short film highlights the country’s resilience, its military’s resolve, and the collective will of the nation to defend its sovereignty.

Alongside the documentary, the military's media wing has also released a new song, Allah Hu, voiced and composed by Sahir Ali Bagga. The song pays tribute to the bravery of the country's armed forces and the unwavering spirit of the people. 

Its chorus of Allah Hu serves as both a call to courage and an expression of love for the motherland. 

The track showcases the professionalism and daring of the Pakistan Air Force, honours the defenders of the nation’s borders, and celebrates the Navy’s remarkable contributions in safeguarding maritime frontiers.

