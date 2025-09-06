Prince Harry reacts as Meghan Markle shares 'private moments'

Prince Harry has revealed his true feelings after his wife Meghan Markle shared ‘private moments’ in season 2 of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

The duke revealed his true feelings about Meghan Markle’s remarks with his friends, according to a report by OK! magazine, per the Radar Online.

Archie and Lilibet doting mother shares Harry said “I love you” first.

The source said, “He’s proud of his relationship, but he doesn’t want to be cast as the lovestruck puppy. He’s been venting that Meghan’s oversharing makes him feel emasculated

“Moments like this cut deep. He wants to be seen as strong, not the man who fell harder and faster. It’s bruising for him.”

Another close confidant tells the outlet, Harry feels Meghan has made him look ‘weak’ by boasting he was the first one to drop the love bomb.

“For a man who has spent his life trying to project strength, it stings. He told friends it makes him feel less of a man,” the source explained.

Harry believes their “private moments” are being turned into entertainment, the source said and added the duke wishes “she would just shut up and stop making him look like her puppet.”

However, Meghan thought it was “sweet to share”.