Prince William, Prince Harry's big sister helped them cope after Diana's death?

William, Harry received support from former nanny after Diana's death

Prince William and Prince Harry received support from their former nanny following the tragic passing of their mother Princess Diana.

Alexandra "Tiggy" Legge-Bourke, who once described William and Harry as her babies, played an important role in helping the young royals after Diana's death.

Just days after the funeral in 1997, Tiggy, stepped in to provide comfort and stability.

According to royal author Tina Brown’s Palace Papers, Tiggy, who had been more of a big sister than a nanny, took William and Harry, then 15 and 12, to the Beaufort Hunt in Gloucestershire.

Tina wrote, "On the Monday after the funeral, hoping to distract the boys, Tiggy Legge-Bourke, their kindly big sister caregiver appointed by Charles after his separation from Diana, took them to follow the Beaufort Hunt on foot."

"They were greeted with all the right sensitivity by an old family friend, Captain Ian Farquhar, joint master of the Duke of Beaufort's Hunt," she added.

"I just want you to know that we are all very, very sorry about your mother. You have our deepest sympathy and we were all incredibly proud of you on Saturday. That's all I am going to say, and now we are going to get on with the day," Tina quoted Captain Ian saying to the young royals.

She further wrote, "'Thank you. Yes, you're right,' William gravely replied, as if the Queen's stoic genes had fully asserted themselves in her grandson. 'We all need to get on with the day.'

Additionally, Tina also revealed in her book, "Harry, always more fragile, struggled mightily to manage without a mother."

Notably, Prince Harry also recalled Tiggy as his "favourite nanny" in his memoir, Spare.

Tiggy had a special bond with Prince William and Prince Harry. She also attended their milestones including Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle.