Parts of Karachi receive heavy rain amid urban flooding risk

This photo shows heavy rain hitting a private housing society near the M9 Motorway in Karachi on September 7, 2025. — X/@FayzanAbro/screengrab

Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Karachi on Sunday, with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warning that the downpours could trigger urban flooding in the city’s low-lying areas.

Light to heavy rain is being reporated in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Malir Halt, Rafa-e-Aam, Bahria Town and surrounding areas near the M9 Motorway.

According to the Met Office, rain-bearing clouds are currently present over the eastern parts of the megacity. “These clouds may spread further in the city,” it added.

The PMD has forecast "heavy to very heavy rainfall" in parts of Sindh, including Karachi, this evening. It also said that the city is likely to experience intermittent showers till September 11.

The Met Office said that the maximum temperature is likely to be 33 to 35 degrees Celsius and the minimum is expected to be 27.5°C.

In its warning issued on Saturday, the National Weather Forecasting Centre said that rain-wind/thundershowers are expected in Sindh and South Punjab, while heavy falls are also likely at isolated places in Sindh.

"A low-pressure system is currently located over Rajasthan and is likely to move westwards. Monsoon currents are penetrating in Sindh and eastern parts of Punjab, which may likely to intensify," it said.

It further warned that torrential rains may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tharparker, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Hyderabad and Karachi.

More rainfall in the flood-affected areas of Punjab may exacerbate the situation during the forecast period, it added.