Judicial policymaking panel to review missing persons, other key cases on October 17: CJP

CJP Yahya Afridi addresses judicial conference in Islamabad on September 8, 2025. — Screengrab via GeoNews

Supreme Judicial Council decided 64 complaints against judges: CJP.

Says case management system ensures speedy disposal of pending cases.

Adds NJPMC meeting on Oct 17 to review missing persons, key issues.



Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi has announced that the Supreme Court will soon begin scheduling cases using artificial intelligence, but at the same time, he acknowledged that the judiciary is “not fully ready” for its immediate use.

Addressing the Judicial Conference in Islamabad on Monday, attended by judges of the Supreme Court and high courts, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan, and representatives of the Pakistan Bar Council and Supreme Court Bar Association, the top judge stressed that the new judicial year is not merely ceremonial.

“The purpose of the new judicial year’s ceremony is to review our performance,” he said, recalling that the tradition began in the 1970s and had been held regularly since 2004.

He said transparency in the judicial system would ensure justice and stressed that speedy case disposal and technology-driven reforms were central to his vision for an efficient judiciary.

Justice Afridi said that upon assuming office, he had felt the need for reforms and initiated them on five fundamental pillars. “We prioritised technology for improved service delivery, transparency in cases, and strengthening the legal framework,” he noted, adding that case management systems had been introduced to ensure the timely disposal of cases.

He announced that the Supreme Court is moving towards a paperless system. “Case registration, case records, and copies of judgements have already been made available online, and the court will work through a fully digital system,” he said. “E-services have been launched, and a facilitation centre will become fully functional on 1 October to serve litigants.”

The chief justice disclosed that the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) had decided 64 complaints against judges, while 72 were under consideration and 65 cases remained pending. “The remaining cases will be distributed among judges by the end of this month. We are following the principle of first-come, first-served and will not take up cases from the bottom of the list,” he clarified.

Highlighting the importance of technology, he said: “Everyone talks about technology and artificial intelligence (AI). We are scanning 61,000 files digitally, and the project will be completed in six months. Cases will be scheduled through artificial intelligence, though we are not yet fully ready for its immediate application.”

Justice Afridi said internal audit procedures had been completed, and draft rules had been shared with judges for feedback. “We have convened a full court meeting to review the rules. Members with objections should submit them in writing so they can be duly considered,” he added.

He also clarified rules regarding judges’ leave, saying that during judicial vacations no permission was required, though outside public holidays prior intimation was mandatory.

Discussing security measures, the chief justice said: “Security for me and other judges has been reduced. Protocol in the Red Zone has been curtailed. Judges may require security outside Islamabad, but not within the Red Zone.” He said that he had reduced his security vehicles from nine to just two.

Justice Afridi emphasised that he had toured remote areas to review the justice system and instructed that issues of the entire judiciary across the country be addressed. He announced that the National Judicial Policymaking Committee (NJPC) would meet on October 17 to review key matters, including missing persons cases.

Pakistan Bar Council Vice Chairman Tahir Nasrullah, in his address, paid tribute to Chief Justice Afridi and acknowledged the recent initiatives to facilitate litigants, including the provision of internet and solar power facilities in remote areas and the practical use of video link hearings.

He added that pending cases in the Supreme Court had decreased and expressed hope that access to justice would be further improved at the district judiciary level.

Supreme Court Bar Association President Rauf Atta also lauded the chief justice for introducing a new vision for the Supreme Court, citing achievements such as electronic filing, video link hearings, and the establishment of a facilitation centre.

He appreciated that the court continued hearings even during summer vacations, though he raised concerns about delays in case scheduling and requested further steps to ease the process for litigants.

Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan, in his remarks, said that provision of justice remained the top priority of the judiciary and that adherence to the Constitution and law ensured transparency.

He appreciated the reduction in pending cases compared to the previous year and commended the Supreme Court judges and officers. He also supported the use of technology and artificial intelligence to enhance judicial efficiency.