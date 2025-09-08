 
England make ODI history with largest-ever win margin

English side surpasses India's previous record of a 317-run victory over Sri Lanka in 2023

September 08, 2025

South Africa's Tristan Stubbs walks after losing his wicket during the 3rd ODI against England at the The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - September 7, 2025. — Reuters

England entered the record books by registering their largest-ever victory against South Africa in the third One-Day International (ODI) at the Rose Bowl.

Chasing a massive total of 415, England bundled out the Proteas for just 72 runs, securing a 342-run win — the largest winning margin by runs in the history of the 50-over format.

This triumph surpasses India's previous record of a 317-run victory over Sri Lanka in 2023 and also becomes England's biggest-ever ODI win, eclipsing their 242-run win against Australia in Nottingham in 2018.

Batting first, England posted a mammoth total thanks to outstanding performances from their top order.

TeamMarginOppositionDate
England342South AfricaSeptember 7, 2025
India317Sri LankaJanuary 15, 2023
Australia309NetherlandsOctober 25, 2023
Zimbabwe304USJune 26, 2023
India302Sri LankaNovember 2, 2023

Jacob Bethell starred with 110 off 82 deliveries, while Joe Root contributed a classy 100 off 96 balls. 

Opening batter Jamie Smith added 62 off 48 deliveries, and wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler blazed his way to 62 off just 32 balls.

South Africa struggled against England’s relentless bowling attack. Corbin Bosch top-scored with 20 off 32 deliveries as the Proteas were dismissed in 20.5 overs. 

Captain Temba Bavuma was forced to sit out the innings due to a left calf strain sustained while fielding.

For England, Jofra Archer was the standout with figures of 4/18 in nine overs.

Spinner Adil Rashid claimed three wickets, while Brydon Carse chipped in with two wickets, ensuring a comprehensive demolition of the South African batting lineup.

