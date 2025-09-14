Petrol, diesel likely to rise from September 16

A person uses a fuel nozzle to fuel up a car at a petrol station in Vienna, Austria March 18, 2022. — Reuters

Petrol price may increase by Rs1.54 per litre.

HSD is projected to climb by Rs4.79 per litre.

Kerosene may witness price hike of Rs3.06 per litre.



ISLAMABAD: Petroleum prices are expected to increase from September 16, 2025, for the next fortnight, driven by surging global oil markets and ongoing geopolitical tensions, The News reported on Sunday.

According to official estimates, the price of petrol is expected to increase by Rs1.54 per litre, pushing the new rate to Rs266.15 from the current Rs264.61 — a rise of 0.6%.

High-speed diesel (HSD), a key fuel for transport and agriculture, is projected to climb by Rs4.79 per litre, raising its price from Rs269.99 to Rs274.78 — an increase of 1.8%.

Similarly, kerosene is expected to become costlier by Rs3.06 per litre, taking the new rate to Rs179.87. Light diesel oil (LDO), primarily used in industrial machinery, may rise by Rs3.68 per litre, reaching Rs163.44, a 2.3% hike.

On September 1, the federal government cut high-speed diesel (HSD) prices by Rs3 per litre, while keeping petrol rates unchanged for the next fortnight.

The upward trend in domestic fuel prices reflects developments in global markets, where supply disruptions and diplomatic strains have driven crude oil higher.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has flared up again after Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia’s Primorsk port — a major crude and product export hub on the Baltic Sea—disrupting flows and adding pressure to markets.