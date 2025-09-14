Floodwaters from Koh-e-Suleman bring 2,000-year-old coins in Punjab

Coins originating from the Arab world, Central Asia, China, and Khorasan. — Screengrab via Geo News

DERA GHAZI KHAN: The flash floods descending from the Koh-e-Suleman mountain range have not only caused destruction but also carried ancient treasures, including coins dating back 2,000 years, Geo News reported on Sunday.

The flood torrents sweeping through the tribal belt of Dera Ghazi Khan brought with them coins and rare artefacts from different eras.

According to the local administration, the discoveries include coins from the reign of Vima Deva Kushan, dating back two millennia, as well as coins from the Lodhi, Tughlaq, Durrani, Sikh, Mughal, and British periods.

In addition, coins originating from the Arab world, Central Asia, China, and Khorasan were also recovered.

The precious antiquities, washed down the mountain stream near Sakhi Sarwar, were initially found by locals and later taken into custody by the relevant department through the political administration.

Officials emphasised that these were not just pieces of metal but markers of an ancient civilisation. The engravings on the coins depict the region’s rich past, the grandeur of former empires, and glimpses of ancient trade routes.

The district administration confirmed that archaeologists would soon begin excavations in the area in search of more buried treasures.