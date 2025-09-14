 
Pak vs Ind Asia Cup match: Karachi police issue stern warning

Aerial firing will not be tolerated under any circumstances, warns Karachi’s top cop

September 14, 2025

Pakistani spectators cheer during a match at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore. — Reuters
KARACHI: Police have issued a strict warning to cricket fans ahead of the high-voltage Pakistan vs India Asia Cup clash, urging them to avoid aerial firing during or after the game.

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi, Javed Alam Odho, stressed that aerial firing will not be tolerated under any circumstances. He reminded citizens that the act is a serious legal offence and often results in the tragic loss of lives.

Odho said that those found involved in such illegal activities will be arrested immediately, and cases will be registered against them without delay.

An India-Pakistan cricket match is always a blockbuster, but emotions are running even higher as the nuclear-armed neighbours engaged in a four-day military conflict earlier this year.

India, the reigning 20-over world champions, are firm favourites to retain their Asia Cup title and are determined not to let geopolitics derail their campaign.

Pakistan also opened their account with an easy victory against Oman, but their batting has been rather inconsistent.

