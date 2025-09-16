PM Shehbaz likely to meet President Trump at UNGA sidelines on Sept 25

A collage showing PM Shehbaz Sharif and US President Donald Trump. — Reuters/File

Riyadh, Doha supportive of Shehbaz-Trump meeting: sources.

COAS Field Marshal Asim Munir to also attend high-level huddle.

Meeting to discuss floods, Pak-India issue, Israel's Qatar attack.

WASHINGTON: In what is being viewed as a significant diplomatic development for Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to hold a meeting with United States President Donald Trump on September 25, sources said on Tuesday.

The insiders said that the meeting, expected on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, will also be attended by Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir.

The huddle — taking place with the consultation, support, and endorsement of Qatar and Saudi Arabia — will, according to sources, have a wide-ranging agenda from floods in Pakistan to the repercussions of the Israeli attack on Qatar.

Pakistan-India situation is also likely to be discussed during the high-level meeting, the sources added.

Diplomatic sources told this correspondent that Riyadh and Doha are supportive of this Shehbaz-Trump meeting. However, Pakistan's embassy has refrained from commenting or denying the possible meeting.

The prospective development comes against the backdrop of improving diplomatic relations between Islamabad and Washington — especially following the armed conflict between Pakistan and India in May, which ended after by President Donald Trump brokered a ceasefire between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

It may be noted that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephonic conversation on Sunday with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio wherein both dignitaries reaffirmed their resolve to bolster Pakistan-US ties and strengthen bilateral relations across multifaceted areas of cooperation.

Dar had met Trubio back in July where the two sides discussed a broad range of issues, including bilateral ties, prospects for enhanced cooperation in trade, economy, investment, counter-terrorism, and regional peace.

Soon after the meeting, the two countries announced reaching a trade agreement, which aimed at boosting bilateral trade, improving market access, attracting investment, and strengthening cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Under the agreement, there will be a reduction in tariffs, particularly on Pakistani exports to the US, and a fresh start in economic cooperation between the two countries, which also includes developing oil reserves.

Earlier this month, Pakistan secured around $500 million investment from the US in its critical minerals sector under a newly signed agreement with United States Strategic Metals (USSM).

The improving economic, trade and diplomatic ties between Islamabad and Washington are also to be taken in the context of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir's multiple high-level visits to the US — including a rare one-on-one meeting with President Trump in June.

The COAS recently visited the US in August for the retirement ceremony of outgoing Commander United States Central Command (Centcom), General Michael E Kurilla, and the Change of Command Ceremony marking the assumption of command by Admiral Brad Cooper.

During the visit, the army chief met Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine.