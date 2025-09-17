Asia Cup: PCB chief Naqvi asks Pakistan team to reach stadium

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has asked the Pakistan team to travel to Dubai International Cricket Stadium ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 match against the United Arab Emirates.

Amir Mir, Advisor to PCB chief, earlier announced that the Asia Cup 2025 clash has been postponed for an hour as the match referee row continues.

"The consultation process is underway. PCB chairman is holding deliberations with former PCB chairs Ramiz Raja and Najam Sethi," he said while addressing press conference at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Mir said that the toss for the aforementioned fixture may now take place at 7:30 as per Pakistan Standard Time (PST), while the negotiations were underway.

"We are trying to get positive news. [After consultations], Mohsin Naqvi will announce the decision," he added.

The development came after the Pakistan cricket team did not travel to the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, which will host their remaining group-stage fixture against the UAE.

Sources revealed that the national team was instructed to stay in the hotel with just less than two hours remaining in the commencement of the aforementioned fixture.

The national team was originally scheduled to leave for the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai at 5 PM PST, but the players did not come out.

The bus remained parked outside the hotel for half an hour, but the players remained inside. Later, sources revealed that the national team had been instructed to stay in the hotel.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.