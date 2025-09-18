'Gen V' stars remember late Chance Perdomo amid S2

'Gen V' cast pays tribute to Chance Perdomo

The death of Chance Perdomo, who played the supe named Andre Anderson in Gen V, had a devastating impact on the series cast.



As is clear in Jaz Sinclair, who stars as Marie Moreau, in her statement to The Wrap, where she says, “There’s a big hole in our hearts, in our cast and in the ‘Gen V’/’The Boys’ universe.”

“Having to move forward without Chance was really heavy for everybody and really difficult emotionally. My personal experience with it was just trying to get through it and do him as much justice as we can,” she adds.

Further, the late actor’s on-screen father, Sean Patrick Thomas, says, “Coming back for Season 2, it was a very eerie feeling. Everything that I’ve done up until the beginning of Season 2 was with Chance, all of my scenes.”

“So to come to set for Season 2, and to have him not be there, [was] very, very disorienting and hard to wrap your brain around, and it’s still just so senseless that he’s not here,” he continues.

“The writers really gave us a great opportunity to work through all of those things by keeping him alive in our minds, by keeping him alive in the storyline of the show."

"By lifting up who he was and the type of person that he was on and off camera. So I’m reluctant to talk about the whole thing with Chance. It’s a hardship to me because the tragedy happened to him and to his family," Sean concludes.

In March 2024, Chance had a motorcycle accident as he was set to arrive on the shooting of second season of Gen V and died from the injuries. He was 27.