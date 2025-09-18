Big-money heist: Karachi jeweller stripped of Rs12m after gold sale

A picture showing a robber snatching a mobile phone at gun point. — CPLC/File

KARACHI: A costly trade ended in a heist when a jeweler was stripped of Rs12 million in Karachi's Karimabad area on his way back from the gold deal.

According to the president of the Karimabad Jewelers Association, the robbery occurred near the Government APWA College for Women, when the affected jeweller was returning from a gold laboratory in Saddar after selling the precious metal.

The jewlers association head said that the robbers held the victim at gunpoint and snatched the cash before fleeing the scene.

Police said that a manhunt for the suspects had been launched while CCTV footage and other evidence were being collected from the vicinity of APWA College to identify the culprits.

Authorities are also gathering further details from the affected jeweller to aid the investigation.

The incident comes in the backdrop of relentless street crime in Karachi as citizens continue to suffer from the menace. A staggering 43,419 street crime cases were reported from Karachi in the first eight months of September, as per official data.

At least 60 people were killed and 216 injured while resisting robberies, though police record acknowledges only 53 deaths.

In the eight months of 2025, 11,268 mobile phones were snatched, 1,430 cars were stolen or snatched, and 30,721 motorcycles were lifted in the provincial capital.

The daily average stands at 46.37 mobile phones, 5.88 cars, and 126.42 motorcycles lost to criminals every day.

Comparative data shows a slight dip from the last year, when 49,615 street crime incidents were reported during the same period, leaving 78 people dead and 310 injured.

Experts warn that the convergence of militancy, organised crime, and police corruption poses an unprecedented challenge to law enforcement. With the citizens caught in the crossfire of street violence and trust in the police eroding, Karachi’s security crisis appears more entrenched than ever.