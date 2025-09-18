 
Geo News

Meghan Markle's two major demands stall hopes of Royal family reunion

Expert claims Meghan Markle has two demands before she’d think about royal reconciliation

By
Web Desk
|

September 18, 2025

Meghan Markle’s grievances block any progress towards Royal reconciliation

Meghan Markle is said to be adamant that no royal reunion can take place before two of her major demands are fulfilled by the royal family.

According to a new report, the Duchess of Sussex wants a formal apology from the Royal family and that they treat her nicely.

Speaking with The Mirror, royal author Tom Quinn claimed that while Prince Harry is open to reconciliation, he fully supports his wife’s stance.

This means any hopes for a meaningful truce are stalled until Meghan feels the monarchy has fulfilled both of her demands.

"Harry would like a reconciliation, but supports his wife completely and until she feels that the Royal Family have been sufficiently nice to her - and grovelingly apologised for the past - it's not going to happen,” said Quinn.

Quinn noted that Kate’s recent illness has sparked some hope for a shift in relations, with Harry and Meghan considering extending an olive branch.

"There has been a shift here since Kate's illness Harry and Meghan do feel they need to extend an olive branch, but Meghan's sense of grievance is still preventing anything really meaningful happening,” he said.

“Illness often brings warring family members together, and there have been hopes at Kensington Palace that Kate's illness might do it."

