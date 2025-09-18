 
Pakistan outclass India in Commonwealth Beach Handball opener

Indian handball players opt not to violate the spirit of sports and shook hands with Pakistani players

Faizan Lakhani
September 18, 2025

Pakistani and Indian players shake hands after conclusion of match at the Khedhufushi City Beach Handball Court, on September 18, 2025. — Reporter
KARACHI: Pakistan opened their campaign at the Commonwealth Beach Handball Championship with a resounding 2-0 win over archrival India on Thursday.

Playing at the Khedhufushi City Beach Handball Court, Pakistan dominated both sets to register a commanding victory. Pakistan clinched the first set 26-9 before stepping up the pace in the second, cruising to a 34-12 finish.

Ahmed Hassan Baig delivered a standout performance for Pakistan and was named the man of the match.

The event, running from Sept. 18 to 24, features six participating teams. The competition is being played on a league basis, with the top four advancing to the semifinals.

Pakistan will next face the Maldives and Sri Lanka on Friday.

In a moment of contrast to recent tensions in cricket between the two nations, the Indian handball players opted not to violate the spirit of sports and shook hands with Pakistani players.

