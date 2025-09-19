 
'Small mistake can be costly': Kuldeep flags Shaheen threat ahead of Super 4 clash

Arch-rivals will face each other on Sept 21 in aftermath of handshake snub controversy from their earlier fixture

Sports Desk
September 19, 2025

Indias Kuldeep Yadav (left) and Pakistans Shaheen Afridi pictured during Asia Cup match in UAE on September 14, 2025. — Reuters/AFP
Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav has heaped praise on Pakistan's left-arm pacer and star bowler Shaheen Afridi ahead of the much-anticipated match between the arch-rivals in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage on September 21.

"Shaheen [Afridi] is in excellent form, a small mistake can be costly [against him]," Kuldeep said during a press conference, adding that the players' motivation was also high in the match against Pakistan.

The two sides went up against each other on September 14 in their Group A fixture, where the Men in Blue secured a seven-wicket win after chasing down the Green Shirts' 128-run target.

Group A fixtures are yet to be completed, though India and Pakistan have already sealed qualification.

India will play their final group-stage match against Oman on Friday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Group B fixtures concluded on Thursday with Sri Lanka remaining unbeaten, winning all three matches to finish at the top with six points.

Bangladesh secured second place with two wins, collecting four points despite a negative net run rate.

Pakistani and Indian players line up for their countrys national anthems at their Asia Cup 2025 match in UAE, Dubai on September 14, 2025. — Reuters
The Super Four stage begins on Saturday in Dubai, where Bangladesh will face Sri Lanka. On Sunday, arch-rivals Pakistan and India will clash once again at the same venue.

Monday has been designated a rest day before Pakistan meet Sri Lanka at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 23.

The upcoming clash between Pakistan and India is highly anticipated by fans around the world not only due to the history of their traditional rivalry, but because their first encounter in the ongoing tournament was marred spiralled into a major controversy after the International Cricket Council (ICC) match referee Andy Pycroft instructed both sides to avoid the customary handshake.

India did not stop there. The team also refused to shake hands after the match ended. This did not sit well with the Pakistani side. They registered a protest with the ICC, and the situation escalated.

However, days after the match, the referee apologised, following which Pakistan decided to continue with the ongoing event.

Asia Cup 2025 Super Four fixtures

  • Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka — Dubai, September 20
  • Pakistan vs India — Dubai, September 21
  • Pakistan vs Sri Lanka — Abu Dhabi, September 23
  • Bangladesh vs India — Dubai, September 24
  • Pakistan vs Bangladesh — Dubai, September 25
  • India vs Sri Lanka — Dubai, September 26
  • Final — September 28
