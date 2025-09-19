 
Pakistan extend winning streak at Commonwealth Beach Handball Championship

Kashif Ali leads Pakistan to third consecutive win in Commonwealth Beach Handball Championship 2025

Faizan Lakhani
September 19, 2025

Pakistan players in action during their Commonwealth Beach Handball Championship 2025 match against Maldives in Kulhudhuffushi City, Maldives, on September 19, 2025. — Reporter
Pakistan maintained their unbeaten run at the Commonwealth Beach Handball Championship 2025 with a thrilling 2-1 comeback victory over hosts Maldives in Kulhudhuffushi City on Friday.

After dropping the opening set 16-15, Pakistan rallied strongly to clinch the next two by scores of 22-10 and 7-6 in a shootout, marking their third straight win in the competition. Kashif Ali led the charge with 11 points and was named Player of the Match.

The Maldivian side, backed by a lively home crowd, put on a spirited performance and kept Pakistan under pressure throughout, but the visitors’ experience and depth proved decisive in the final stretch.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan beat Sri Lanka 2-0, adding to their straight-sets victory over India the previous night. With three wins from as many matches, Pakistan now stands among the front-runners for the title.

Pakistan will continue their campaign on Saturday with group matches against South Africa and Bangladesh.

