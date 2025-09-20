Why is Babar Azam trending on X?

Former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam celebrates his century (100 runs) during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore, on April 15, 2023. — AFP

Pakistan cricket fans turned X into a Babar Azam fan club on Saturday, with the fan-favourite cricketer's name trending on the micro-blogging platform, after videos of him practising in the nets surfaced online.

Babar was seen batting in full flow, fuelling speculation among fans that he may return to the national side when South Africa tour Pakistan for a two-Test series beginning October 12.

Although the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to announce the squad for the series, X users seemed convinced that Babar’s intense training sessions are a sign of his comeback. His timing at the nets and trademark cover drives had fans buzzing, with many calling for his immediate return to action.

Let's have a look at what netizens have been saying:

Meanwhile, some compared the former Pakistan skipper to Shubhman Gill, who was "clean bowled" in India's match with the UAE.

Babar, along with wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, was left out of the Pakistan squad for the ongoing ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025 — a decision that shocked fans and divided cricket pundits.

The selectors have been focusing on grooming young players ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup, leaving out the two, who have been a consistent part of Pakistan's squad.

The duo’s exclusion from the Asia Cup squad became one of the most talked-about cricket stories of the season, sparking hashtags and debate shows across sports channels. For many fans, the sight of Babar practising again feels like a promise of redemption — and perhaps the beginning of a comeback story.

With Pakistan set to face a strong South African side in October, fans believe that Babar’s experience and leadership could play a vital role in stabilising the batting order. Whether or not the selectors agree will become clear when the squad is announced — but for now, X is loving the idea of a Babar Azam comeback.

Pakistan’s new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 will begin on October 12, when they host the 2023-25 ICC World Test Champions South Africa for a two-Test-match series, the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a recent announcement.

Test series schedule

October 12-16 — First Test at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

October 20-24 — Second Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

October 28 — First T20I at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

October 31 — Second T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

November 1 — Third T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

November 4 — First ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

November 6 — Second ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

November 8 — Third ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad