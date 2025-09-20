Pakistani golfers set to shine at 134th Sri Lanka Amateur Championship 2025

Pakistani golfers Saad Habib Malik and Nouman Ilyas pose with winning trophies in an undated photo — Reporter

KARACHI: The Pakistan golf team departed for Colombo on Saturday to compete in the 134th Sri Lanka Amateur Golf Championship 2025.

Comprising golfers Saad Habib Malik and Nouman Ilyas, the national team will compete in the championship set to take place at the historic Royal Colombo Golf Club, a 140-year-old course and the second-oldest Royal Golf Club outside the United Kingdom.

The men’s championship will begin with two qualifying rounds on September 23 and 24.

The top 32 players will then progress to the match play stage, scheduled to begin on September 25 and culminate in a 36-hole final of the Amateur Championship 2025 on September 28.

Sri Lanka will defend the General Zia Ul Haq Trophy against Pakistan, while the Parlakamedi Trophy will be contested among other national federations.

Pakistan’s Saad Habib Malik, fresh from his US tour and victory at the 64th National Golf Championship, is in top form, while Nouman Ilyas finished fourth at the same competition.

With its blend of historic tradition, international participation, and spirited rivalries, the 134th Sri Lanka Amateur Golf Championship promises six days of compelling golf.