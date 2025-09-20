 
Geo News

Pakistani golfers set to shine at 134th Sri Lanka Amateur Championship 2025

Six-day competition scheduled to take place at Royal Colombo Golf Club

By
Faizan Lakhani
|

September 20, 2025

Pakistani golfers Saad Habib Malik and Nouman Ilyas pose with winning trophies in an undated photo — Reporter
Pakistani golfers Saad Habib Malik and Nouman Ilyas pose with winning trophies in an undated photo — Reporter

KARACHI: The Pakistan golf team departed for Colombo on Saturday to compete in the 134th Sri Lanka Amateur Golf Championship 2025.

Comprising golfers Saad Habib Malik and Nouman Ilyas, the national team will compete in the championship set to take place at the historic Royal Colombo Golf Club, a 140-year-old course and the second-oldest Royal Golf Club outside the United Kingdom.

The men’s championship will begin with two qualifying rounds on September 23 and 24.

The top 32 players will then progress to the match play stage, scheduled to begin on September 25 and culminate in a 36-hole final of the Amateur Championship 2025 on September 28.

Sri Lanka will defend the General Zia Ul Haq Trophy against Pakistan, while the Parlakamedi Trophy will be contested among other national federations.

Pakistan’s Saad Habib Malik, fresh from his US tour and victory at the 64th National Golf Championship, is in top form, while Nouman Ilyas finished fourth at the same competition.

With its blend of historic tradition, international participation, and spirited rivalries, the 134th Sri Lanka Amateur Golf Championship promises six days of compelling golf. Supported by the CEAT Europe range, the championships celebrate the values of focus, control, and excellence that define both the sport and the sponsor.

Why is Babar Azam trending on X? video
Why is Babar Azam trending on X?
'Switch off your phones and sleep', Indian skipper tells team before Pakistan clash
'Switch off your phones and sleep', Indian skipper tells team before Pakistan clash
South Africa clinch rain-hit ODI as Sidra Amin's second century goes in vain
South Africa clinch rain-hit ODI as Sidra Amin's second century goes in vain
Pakistan extend winning streak at Commonwealth Beach Handball Championship
Pakistan extend winning streak at Commonwealth Beach Handball Championship
IOC reaffirms sports neutrality, urges politics kept out of global competitions
IOC reaffirms sports neutrality, urges politics kept out of global competitions
'I've become like Rohit': Indian skipper forgets team changes at toss video
'I've become like Rohit': Indian skipper forgets team changes at toss
India continue flawless campaign in Asia Cup, defeat Oman
India continue flawless campaign in Asia Cup, defeat Oman
Pakistan beat Maldives 5-2, close in on semifinals at SAFF U-17 Championship
Pakistan beat Maldives 5-2, close in on semifinals at SAFF U-17 Championship