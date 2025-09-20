Pak vs Ind: PCB chief Naqvi meets team, boosts players' morale

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi meets national team players in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 20, 2025. — Screengrab via X/@TheRealPCBMedia

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday met the national team players in Dubai ahead of their second encounter with India in the men’s Asia Cup tomorrow.

The PCB chief visited the players during their practice session at ICC Academy’s Oval Two, where he also spoke with head coach Mike Hesson and captain Salman Ali Agha.

The players, meanwhile, continued training with full energy and spirit.

On Naqvi’s arrival, the Indian supporting staff and players wrapped up their training session and returned to the hotel.

Earlier, Pakistani and Indian fans welcomed the Pakistan team upon their arrival at the ICC Academy. Indian supporters also took photos with Pakistani batter Fakhar Zaman.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of the “handshake controversy” that followed Pakistan’s earlier clash with India, which attracted considerable attention both on and off the field.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan cricket team has cancelled its scheduled pre-match press conference. The decision was officially confirmed today (Saturday), although the team management gave no reason.

A Pakistani player or a member of the support staff was supposed to address the media at 6 pm local time, but it was called off.

India won the September 14 group match by seven wickets in Dubai and afterwards refused to shake hands with their opponents, angering Pakistan.

It was the first meeting between the neighbours since a four-day armed conflict in May left more than 70 people dead.

The Pakistan Cricket Board lodged a protest with the International Cricket Council (ICC), saying that match referee Andy Pycroft had told skipper Salman Agha not to approach Indian counterpart Suryakumar Yadav for a handshake at the toss.

The PCB demanded that Pycroft be removed from their matches and threatened to withdraw from the eight-team T20I competition.

Their last group game was held up for an hour before the PCB said Pycroft had apologised, and the match, with the Zimbabwean in charge, eventually went ahead.

According to the PCB, Pycroft described the incident as a result of miscommunication. The ICC has indicated its willingness to conduct a formal inquiry into the alleged breach of the code of conduct.

Pakistan beat the hosts, the United Arab Emirates, to qualify for the next stage, the Super Fours, and set up another meeting with India in Dubai.

Indian media reported that the team plans to stick to its no-handshake policy for Sunday's clash.