Pak vs India Asia Cup: Fans heap praise, raise questions over Pakistan's batting

Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub chat during the Asia Cup 2025's Super Fours match against India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE, on September 21, 2025. — AFP

Fans had mixed reactions to Pakistan’s batting performance after India put them to bat first in their Super Four game of the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday in Dubai.

The Green Shirts promoted senior batter Fakhar Zaman up the order to open the innings with Sahibzada Farhan.

The decision to promote Fakhar came after regular opener Saim Ayub failed to open an account in all three group-stage games of the tournament.

While Fakhar departed early in the inning owing to a third umpire decision, which many suggested was unfair, it was Farhan who led the charge.

After losing Fakhar when the team was at 21 after 2.3 overs, Farhan joined hands with Saim Ayub to launch an assault on the opposition side.

The two batters stitched a 72-run partnership off 49 balls to take Pakistan to 93 in 10.2 overs.

Saim fell to Shivam Dube after scoring 21 off 14 balls.

Farhan, Fakhar and Saim also helped Pakistan post their highest powerplay score against India in T20I cricket.

The Green Shirts reached 55 for one in the power play, withthe help of nine fours, six singles, four doubles, and a three-run effort.

Fans heaped praise on the national side for their aggression in the power play, which put Pakistan in a commanding position in the game.

Others mentioned the sloppy fielding from India, which allowed Pakistan to capitalise on dropped catches.

Farhan remained the core aggressor for Pakistan till his dismissal.

He fell to Dube after scoring 58 off 45 balls, laced with five fours and three sixes.

A fan took a jibe at Pakistan's batting line-up for seeing off frontline seamers and throwing away wickets to Dube's bowling.

Farhan's dismissal resulted in a significant drop in Pakistan's strike rate as the flow of runs slowed.

Several were left furious over the manner Pakistan skipper Salman Agha was run out.

Despite slowing down in the middle overs, the batters brought back some energy in the last over, helping Pakistan finish at 171 for five in their allotted 20 overs.

All-rounder Faheem Ashraf played a late-inning cameo of unbeaten 20, which included a four and two sixes in the final two overs.