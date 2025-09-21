Fans in awe of Sahibzada Farhan's celebration for half-century against India

Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan (right) celebrates after completing his half-century during the Asia Cup 2025's Super Fours match against India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE, on September 21, 2025. — ACC

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan’s celebration after reaching his half-century against India in the Asia Cup Super Four clash on Sunday left fans buzzing, with many praising his passion and energy on the field.

The right-handed batter reached his half-century after hitting a six off Axar Patel's delivery on the third delivery in the 10th over. He reached the half-century with the help of five boundaries and three sixes.

After bringing up his fifty, Farhan pointed his bat forward like a rifle and mimicked firing shots, a gesture that quickly caught the cameras and lit up social media, with fans calling it one of the most entertaining celebrations of the tournament.

Some social media users likened the celebration to the downing of Indian jets, including Rafales, during their four-day armed conflict in May.

Meanwhile, Pakistan posted their highest powerplay score against India in T20I cricket, reaching 55 runs during their Asia Cup encounter.

Sahibzada Farhan top-scored with 29 runs, while Fakhar Zaman added 15 and Saim Ayub chipped in with 9. The batters collectively struck nine fours, finishing with a strike rate of 143.24.

Their brisk approach maintained a run rate of 9.16, built through six singles, four doubles, and a sharp three-run effort.