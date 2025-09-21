Asia Cup 2025: Haris Rauf, Abhishek Sharma engage in heated argument

India's Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma clashes with Pakistan's Haris Rauf during their Asia Cup Super 4 clash at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 21, 2025. — Reuters

DUBAI: Tensions flared in the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 clash as Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf and Indian opener Abhishek Sharma were involved in a heated exchange during their Super Four encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing 172, Abhishek and Shubman Gill gave a flying start to India as the two openers smashed 43 runs in the first four overs, with the help of five fours and two sixes.

Tensions between the two team began reflecting on-field when Haris engaged in a heated exchange with the Indian opener.

The incident took place on the last ball of the fifth over when Gill hit the Pakistan pacer for a four.

Haris seemed to have been irked by something Abhishek said to him from the non-striker’s end.

The Pakistan pacer — visibly angry — charged towards the Indian batter and exchanged a few heated words with him.

Gill also accompanied his batter partner in the verbal exchange with the Pakistan pacer.

The altercation led the on-field umpire to intervene and separate the two players.

Earlier, Pakistan set a 172-run target for India in their second clash at the ongoing Asia Cup.

Opening batter Sahibzada Farhan led the charge with 58 off 45 deliveries, however, he could not get much support from the other end.

All-rounder Faheem Ashraf’s late-inning unbeaten cameo helped Pakistan set the fighting total in the high-stakes game of the tournament.