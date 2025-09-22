Asia Cup 2025: Fans flood social media with memes after Pakistan loss

Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi exchanges word with India's Abhishek Sharma during their Asia Cup 2025's Super Four clash at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE, on September 21, 2025. — AFP

Memes began flooding in as soon as India's top-order charged Pakistan’s bowling lineup in their Super Fours clash of the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Sunday.

Pakistan posted 171/5 on the scoreboard after they were put to bat first in the high-stakes game.

Sahibzada Farhan top-scored with 58 off 45 balls; however, Pakistan’s middle-order could not capitalise on the momentum set by Farhan.

All-rounder Faheem Ashraf’s late-inning cameo lifted Pakistan to 171, which many suggested might be a fighting total in the game.

However, the Indian opening pair got off to a flying start, providing their side with a 105-run stand in just 9.5 overs.

Abhishek Sharma smashed 74 off just 39 balls, while Shubman Gill scored 47 off 28 balls to put India in a commanding position in the chase.

While Pakistan managed to take four wickets, they could not stop the flow of runs and lost the game by six wickets.

Fans were left disappointed by the dismal performance of the Green Shirts’ bowling attack, comprising Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed.

While several fans expressed their frustration over Pakistan’s overall performance, others made light of the situation by sharing hilarious memes on the team and the condition of the fans.

A fan tried finding solace in reminding others that Pakistan’s 10-wicket victory record against India remained intact.

Another mentioned the continuous heartbreaks at the hands of the national side, calling on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to hire a cardiologist for the fans.

A dejected fan rued potentially losing sleep over the heartbreak following the Green Shirts’ yet another defeat to India in a global tournament.

Some asked Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha to tender his resignation after he lost back-to-back games to India in the tournament.



