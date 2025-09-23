 
Good news! Sindh to roll out free 'pink scooties' for women this week

Project aimed at providing safe, dignified and cost-effective transport for female commuters across province

Web Desk
September 23, 2025

A representational image of a pink scooty. — Government of Sindh website
The Sindh government has announced that it will distribute pink electric scooters to women this week, in a bid to provide safe, dignified and cost-effective transport for female commuters across the province.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Sindh Minister of Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon. The meeting was attended by the Secretary of Transport, the Managing Director of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority, as well as other senior officials.

During the meeting, Memon said that the Sindh government was going ahead with its "Pink Scooties Project" to provide free electric scooters to women and female students this week.

He stated that the move was aimed at saving women’s travel time, cutting down commuting expenses, and ensuring that they have access to a safer and more dignified mode of transportation.

The senior minister further explained that data and records of women and female students who had applied for the scheme had already been compiled through the Sindh Mass Transit Authority. He stressed that the scooters would be allocated on the basis of both merit and need, under a transparent mechanism designed to ensure fairness.

Memon went on to say that the provincial government had prepared a transparent and straightforward process so that the maximum number of women could benefit from the initiative. He encouraged both students and working women to fully avail themselves of this facility once the distribution begins.

