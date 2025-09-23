 
Ziarat assistant commissioner's killing report was false: Balochistan CM

Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti says his tweet about AC martyrdom based on "initial reports"

September 23, 2025

An undated image of Ziarat Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Afzal. — Geo News
  • Forensic analysis of photo shows AC's martyrdom report false: CM. 
  • CM clarifies initial martyrdom claim could not be confirmed.
  • Reports emerged on Sunday claiming martyrdom of Ziarat AC.

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday clarified that reports about the martyrdom of Ziarat Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Afzal and his son were "incorrect".

Reports emerged on Sunday claiming the martyrdom of Ziarat assistant commissioner and his son, who were abducted nearly a month ago.

According to the reports, the abductors killed the father-son duo and left their remains in the mountains. Reacting to the report, the Balochistan chief executive had said that the “martyred” assistant commissioner laid down his life while fulfilling his duty.

“Those who kill innocent people and disrupt peace will not escape their fate,” he had declared in a statement.

CM Bugti had described Afzal as a dedicated, hardworking, and capable officer, adding that his “sacrifice” for the nation would always be remembered.

Addressing the Balochistan Assembly session today, the chief minister clarified that he had tweeted after receiving initial reports, but the report was later not confirmed.

“We even conducted a forensic analysis of the photo,” CM Bugti added.

