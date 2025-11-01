No plans for political comeback, says former PTI leader Ali Zaidi

Ex-maritime affairs minister Syed Ali Haider Zaidi is in a meeting with then-prime minister Imran Khan at the PM Office in Islamabad on August 7, 2019. — APP

Imran illegally confined in jail: Ali Zaidi.

'Corrupt, land grabbers gifted power.'

Fawad, Ismail meet Qureshi in hospital.



Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Haider Zaidi has ruled out any plans to return to politics, saying "there is no politics left in a country where the corrupt, land grabbers, and extortionists are gifted with power through a rigged election".

Zaidi, a close aide of PTI founding chairman, had stepped away from the party and politics amid the crackdown following May 9, 2023, riots, during which military installations were attacked following the arrest of Imran Khan, the former prime minister.

In a post on X, the ex-PTI lawmaker dismissed speculation about his political relaunch, saying: “Let me be clear: I am not planning to enter politics anytime soon.”

Explaining his reasons, Zaidi wrote: “Firstly, my financial circumstances and my personal family obligations don’t allow it.”

He went on to criticise the country’s political and judicial systems, expressing disillusionment with the current state of affairs. “There is no politics in a country where the corrupt, the land grabbers, the extortionists, even those with blood on their hands are gifted power through a rigged election, protected by a compromised judiciary, which even today fails to deliver justice,” he said.

"Imran Khan was, and remains, the only leader who truly tried to change this system. Sadly, he’s illegally confined in jail. And we all know why."

Concluding his statement, the former maritime affairs minister said: “When justice dies, politics loses its purpose.”

Zaidi's statement comes hours after former PTI leaders Imran Ismail and Fawad Chaudhry met Shah Mahmood Qureshi at PKLI in Lahore.

Ismail has lashed out at the current PTI leadership, accusing it of neglecting Imran Khan, who has been behind bars since 2023.

Ismail, while speaking in an interview on Geo News programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath', said his visit was purely out of respect and affection for Qureshi. “I went to meet him because I have great respect for him. I also met other imprisoned PTI leaders,” he added.

While slamming the incumbent PTI leadership, the former Sindh governor said that they “seem unconcerned that the party founder is in jail.” Ismail further added that Qureshi also agreed that Pakistan’s political temperature must be lowered.

He also expressed confidence in a few senior leaders, saying, “Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, and Omar Sarfraz Cheema are capable of guiding the party in the right direction.”