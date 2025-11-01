Lahore records worst air quality in world as region grapples with hazardous smog

A man walks carrying a bunch of cleaning brushes on his shoulder while selling them along a road amid smog and air pollution in the morning, in Lahore on October 30, 2025. — Reuters

New Delhi climbs to top spot with a "hazardous" AQI reading of 456.

Karachi remains on fourth position with "very unhealthy" AQI of 231.

Main pollutant PM2.5 48.2 times higher than WHO value in Lahore.



The persistent smog crisis continues to engulf South Asia, with Lahore and New Delhi experiencing dangerously high levels of air pollution that pose serious health risks to millions of residents.

On Saturday morning, Lahore ranked on the top of the global pollution charts at 9:43am, recording an alarming Air Quality Index (AQI) of 388, indicating hazardous conditions, according to the Swiss air quality monitor, IQAir.

New Delhi followed closely in second place with an AQI of 293, already signalling severe air quality concerns.

The toxic haze, a result of a combination of vehicle emissions, industrial pollutants, seasonal crop burning, and stagnant weather conditions, has shrouded these cities in thick smog, reducing visibility and causing widespread respiratory problems.

— IQAir

Shanghai and Karachi filled the third and fourth positions, with AQIs of 205 and 199 respectively, reflecting the extent of the regional air quality crisis.

However, the situation rapidly evolved by 10:15am, as New Delhi climbed to the top spot with a "hazardous" AQI reading of 456, surpassing Lahore, which dropped to second place with a slightly lower AQI of 332, but still hazardous.

At 10:15am, the main pollutant in Lahore was fine particulate matter (PM2.5), measured at 241 micrograms per cubic metre, an alarming 48.2 times higher than the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) annual guideline value.

Karachi maintained its fourth position but experienced a deterioration in air quality, with an AQI of 231 classified as "very unhealthy".

This rapid change highlights the volatile nature of pollution levels in the region and the urgent need for measures to protect public health.

Other cities in Punjab also faced hazardous air quality levels, with Gujranwala recording an AQI of 431 and PM2.5 concentrations 61.4 times above the WHO limit, and Faisalabad reaching an AQI of 337 with particulate matter nearly 49 times over the recommended threshold.

Authorities in Punjab attribute the poor air quality to polluted easterly winds blowing in from India and neighbouring regions. This toxic haze has enveloped much of Punjab and northern India for several days, severely reducing visibility and triggering health complaints such as throat irritation, coughing, and difficulty breathing.

Public health experts are urging residents to limit outdoor activities and wear protective masks when necessary.

The Environment Department of Punjab in it latest advisory stated that polluted easterly winds coming from India are impacting Lahore’s air quality.

"The average AQI in Lahore is expected to remain between 320 and 360. While pollution levels are high, they are currently under some control. Improvement in air quality is expected between 1pm and 5pm.”

Meanwhile, the situation also affected the transportation due to reduced visibility caused by fog and smog.

The M-1 Motorway from Peshawar to Rashakai was temporarily closed due to dense fog. However, according to a motorway police spokesperson, the motorway has now reopened to all traffic following improvements in visibility.

Authorities have urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel during foggy conditions to prevent accidents and ensure safety.

The smog season coincides with winter’s arrival, when cooler temperatures, stagnant air, vehicle and factory emissions, and widespread crop burning combine to trap pollutants close to the ground across the Punjab plains.

This annual phenomenon brings severe health risks, as prolonged exposure to such polluted air increases the likelihood of strokes, heart disease, lung cancer, and respiratory illnesses, according to the WHO.

This worsening air quality situation continues to pose a serious challenge across the region, necessitating urgent attention and public cooperation to mitigate health impacts during the smog season.