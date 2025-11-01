Asif expects positive outcome from Qatar-Turkiye-led mediation amid Pak-Afghan tensions

Pakistani Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif attends a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia February 20, 2018. — Reuters

Asif says ceasefire violations being committed by Afghan side only.

Confirms clause holding Kabul accountable for cross-border militancy.

"Torkham border reopened solely for Afghan deportations."



SIALKOT: As Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed to uphold ceasefire following days-long talks in Istanbul to ease tensions, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif expressed optimism that mediation efforts by Qatar and Turkiye will yield positive results.

Speaking to Geo News, Asif revealed that the issue of Afghan nationals has, for the first time, been raised at the international level, adding that Turkiye and Qatar are playing a constructive mediatory role in the dialogue.

Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban regime agreed to uphold ceasefire after multiple rounds of talks in Istanbul, read a joint statement issued on late Thursday, further stating: "Further modalities of the implementation will be discussed and decided in a principal level meeting in Istanbul on 6 November 2025."

Pakistan and Afghanistan resumed peace talks in Istanbul after Islamabad said the earlier four-day discussions had collapsed without a breakthrough.

The talks had broken down when the Taliban refused to provide verifiable guarantees that groups such as the TTP would not use Afghan territory to launch attacks on Pakistan.

Pakistan had recommenced talks at the request of mediators Turkey and Qatar to give peace another chance, while repeatedly urging Kabul to act against militants using its territory as a safe haven.

"Previously, Afghanistan refused to acknowledge responsibility for its nationals residing illegally in Pakistan, calling it Pakistan's issue," the minister told Geo News. "Now, the matter has gained international ownership."

He further noted that under the ongoing negotiations, a clause has been included stipulating that if any illegal activity originates from Afghan soil, Afghanistan will be held accountable.

"There has been no hostile activity from our side; the ceasefire violations are being committed by Afghanistan," Asif said, rejecting Kabul's claims that Pakistan's establishment is behind the tensions.

He observed that there is widespread anger across Pakistan, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the province most affected by cross-border militancy.

"The entire nation, including political leaders and state institutions, stands united and wants an immediate resolution to the Afghan issue,” Asif emphasised. “The only solution is for Afghanistan to end terrorism originating from its soil.”

He maintained that it would be preferable for both states to maintain civilised relations, warning that the international community is fully aware of the divisive tactics being used by Afghanistan.

Highlighting the shared burden of decades of conflict, Asif said, “The losses Pakistan has suffered over the past five decades are collective losses of both nations.”

The defence minister also accused India of waging a proxy war against Pakistan since the Ashraf Ghani era, asserting that the evidence is widely accepted now. "If necessary, we will present proof," he said.

He alleged that India seeks to keep Pakistan preoccupied on both its eastern and western borders.

"On the eastern front, India has already faced setbacks — Modi has gone silent," Asif remarked confidently, expressing optimism that mediation efforts by Qatar and Turkiye will yield positive results.

The defence czar clarified that the Torkham border has been opened solely to facilitate the expulsion of illegal Afghan nationals from the country, not for trade activities.

Asif said that all trade at Torkham remains suspended, and visa processing is also on hold until the ongoing talks with Afghan authorities are concluded.

He stressed that the deportation process must continue so that illegal Afghan residents cannot find excuses to return and resettle in Pakistan again.

The repatriation of Afghan families from Pakistan was halted on October 11 due to border clashes between the two neighbouring countries.

The clashes, which continued for several days before a ceasefire was brokered in Doha on October 19, had prompted Pakistan to seal all its borders with Afghanistan for trade and travel.