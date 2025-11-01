GB independence reminds of IIOJK's unfinished struggle, says President Zardari

President Asif Ali Zardari speaks at aceremony to mark the 78th Independence Day of Gilgit Baltistan from Dogra rule in Gilgit Baltistan on November 1, 2025. — Screengrab Geo News

Zardari says GB people guarded our borders, advanced progress.

Stresses need for collective commitment to transform GB.

Adds CPEC brought new opportunities to Gilgit Baltistan.

As Gilgit Baltistan marks its 78th anniversary of independence from Dogra rule, President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday said the region’s freedom serves as a reminder of the unfinished struggle of their brothers and sisters in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Speaking at a ceremony marking the 78th Independence Day, the president said that over the past seven decades, the people of Gilgit Baltistan had stood shoulder to shoulder with the rest of Pakistan.

Advertisement

"You have guarded the borders, driven progress, and carried Pakistan’s flag to the world’s highest peaks. This region is not only the crown of Pakistan but also our northern gateway — a symbol of our enduring friendship with China," he added.

The president said the Karakoram Highway stood as a living testament to this partnership, adding that the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had created new opportunities for livelihoods, trade, and connectivity for the people of Gilgit Baltistan.

He further emphasised that it should be their collective responsibility to ensure that its dividends reach every valley and village, fostering shared prosperity for all.

The president noted that the region offered the best of itself — both to the rest of the country and to the wider world.

President Zardari stressed the need to renew the collective commitment to transforming Gilgit Baltistan into a model of development, justice, and equality.

"While you enjoy liberty and rights under the flag of Pakistan, our brothers and sisters across the border continue to face occupation and repression. We stand with them until they attain freedom in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and their aspirations," he added.

President Zardari also expressed his delight at witnessing the affection and warmth of the gathering, saying the region felt like home to him.

He said the history of Gilgit Baltistan had been marked by acts of unforgettable bravery and sacrifice.

The president recalled that successive PPP governments had always prioritised the progress and prosperity of the region.

The event was attended by the governor, chief minister, members of the legislative assembly, military, civil officials, and a large number of people.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the people of Gilgit Baltistan on the occasion of their Independence Day.

He praised the bravery, unity, and patriotism of the people and reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to the region’s development, highlighting ongoing projects in tourism, energy, infrastructure, and education.

“The people of Gilgit Baltistan will be provided every opportunity to play an active role in the national mainstream,” he said, adding that the day is a reminder to continue the journey of freedom, unity, and progress with renewed energy.

The prime minister concluded by praying for peace, prosperity, and development for Gilgit Baltistan and Pakistan.