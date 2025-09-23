 
Geo News

Iconic former umpire Bird dies at 92

Bird officiated in 66 Tests and 76 ODIs across men’s and women’s cricket, including three World Cup finals

By
Reuters
|

September 23, 2025

Former cricket umpire Harold Dickie Bird poses with his Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) award after being knighted by Britains Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace in London May 15, 2012. — Reuters
Former cricket umpire Harold "Dickie" Bird poses with his Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) award after being knighted by Britain's Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace in London May 15, 2012. — Reuters

Retired international cricket umpire Harold Dennis "Dickie" Bird, who officiated in three World Cup finals, has died aged 92, his former clubs Yorkshire and Leicestershire said on Tuesday.

Former first-class English cricketer Bird officiated his first test match in 1973, and went on to umpire 66 tests and 76 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) in men's and women's cricket over the next 23 years.

"Bird's playing career was cut short by injury, but his legacy was truly forged in his role as an international umpire ... writing his name ... as the most famous and popular official in the game's history," Yorkshire said in a statement.

Leicestershire said Bird was one of the most iconic figures in the game of cricket, known worldwide for his "fairness, humour and love of the game" throughout his "legendary umpiring career."

"Leicestershire CCC would like to extend its heartfelt condolences to Dickie's family, friends, and all those in the cricketing community who were inspired by him," the club added.

Sandhu, Sidra shine as Pakistan secure consolation win over South Africa
Sandhu, Sidra shine as Pakistan secure consolation win over South Africa
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan team reaches Abu Dhabi for 'do-or-die' clash against Sri Lanka
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan team reaches Abu Dhabi for 'do-or-die' clash against Sri Lanka
'Don't care': Sahibzada Farhan defends 'unique celebration' against India
'Don't care': Sahibzada Farhan defends 'unique celebration' against India
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan's qualification scenario after India defeat
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan's qualification scenario after India defeat
De Kock comes out of ODI retirement, South Africa unveil squads for Pakistan tour
De Kock comes out of ODI retirement, South Africa unveil squads for Pakistan tour
'I think the ball bounced': Salman Ali Agha on Fakhar Zaman's dismissal video
'I think the ball bounced': Salman Ali Agha on Fakhar Zaman's dismissal
'Not a rivalry anymore', says Indian captain Suryakumar after outplaying Pakistan
'Not a rivalry anymore', says Indian captain Suryakumar after outplaying Pakistan
Haris Rauf taunts Indian trolls with '6-0' gesture, evoking PAF's historic six-jet feat video
Haris Rauf taunts Indian trolls with '6-0' gesture, evoking PAF's historic six-jet feat