Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan land early blows as Shaheen dismisses Mendis, Perera

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates a wicket during the Asia Cup 2025's Super Fours match against Sri Lanka at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on September 23, 2025. — ACC

Pakistan elected to bowl first after winning the toss against Sri Lanka in their second encounter of the Asia Cup 2025's Super Fours phase at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara

Head-to-head

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have come face-to-face 23 times in T20Is, with Pakistan leading the head-to-head record with 13 victories, while Sri Lanka triumphed on 10 occasions.

In the T20 format of the Men’s Asia Cup T20, however, Sri Lanka boast a dominant record with two victories in three meetings against Pakistan, including their triumph in the final of the 2022 edition of the continental tournament.

Whereas, in the last five encounters against Pakistan in the shortest format, Sri Lanka are unbeaten.

Matches: 23

Pakistan: 13

Sri Lanka: 10

Form Guide

The two teams enter the all-important fixture with similar momentum as they are coming off a defeat in their respective opening matches of the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage.

Sri Lanka succumbed to a four-wicket defeat at the hands of Bangladesh on Saturday, while Pakistan suffered a six-wicket defeat against fierce rivals India the following day.

Pakistan are at the bottom of the Super Four standings due to an inferior net run rate to third-placed Sri Lanka.

Pakistan: L, W, L, W, W (most recent first)

Sri Lanka: L, W, W, W, W