 
Geo News

Japanese climbers summit 6,080m high Hasho Peak II

Vice President ACP congratulated the team on their summit and discussed opportunities for future.

By
Faizan Lakhani
|

September 23, 2025

The group posing after summitting the 6080m high peak.— Reporter
The group posing after summitting the 6080m high peak.— Reporter

Japanese rock climbers Yudai Suzuki, Genki Narumi, and Hiroki Yamamoto successfully summited Hasho Peak II (also known as Ilford Peak, 6,080m) in the Karakoram range of Pakistan.

On their arrival at the Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP), Karrar Haidri, Vice President ACP, welcomed the team, congratulated them on their summit, and discussed opportunities for future collaboration.

The climbers shared that it was a wonderful experience to climb peaks in the Karakoram and praised Pakistan’s unique mountain landscapes.

Genki Narumi, an IFMGA-certified mountain guide, expressed his commitment to cooperate with ACP to help train mountain guides in Pakistan.

On behalf of President ACP, Irfan Arshad Khan, a commemorative shield was presented to the Japanese team as a token of appreciation for their successful expedition and visit to Pakistan.

Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in 'must win' Asia Cup 2025 match today video
Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in 'must win' Asia Cup 2025 match today
Pakistan claim inaugural Commonwealth Beach Handball crown
Pakistan claim inaugural Commonwealth Beach Handball crown
Sandhu, Sidra shine as Pakistan secure consolation win over South Africa
Sandhu, Sidra shine as Pakistan secure consolation win over South Africa
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan team reaches Abu Dhabi for 'do-or-die' clash against Sri Lanka
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan team reaches Abu Dhabi for 'do-or-die' clash against Sri Lanka
'Don't care': Sahibzada Farhan defends 'unique celebration' against India
'Don't care': Sahibzada Farhan defends 'unique celebration' against India
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan's qualification scenario after India defeat
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan's qualification scenario after India defeat
De Kock comes out of ODI retirement, South Africa unveil squads for Pakistan tour
De Kock comes out of ODI retirement, South Africa unveil squads for Pakistan tour
'I think the ball bounced': Salman Ali Agha on Fakhar Zaman's dismissal video
'I think the ball bounced': Salman Ali Agha on Fakhar Zaman's dismissal