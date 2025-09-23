Japanese climbers summit 6,080m high Hasho Peak II

The group posing after summitting the 6080m high peak.— Reporter

Japanese rock climbers Yudai Suzuki, Genki Narumi, and Hiroki Yamamoto successfully summited Hasho Peak II (also known as Ilford Peak, 6,080m) in the Karakoram range of Pakistan.

On their arrival at the Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP), Karrar Haidri, Vice President ACP, welcomed the team, congratulated them on their summit, and discussed opportunities for future collaboration.

The climbers shared that it was a wonderful experience to climb peaks in the Karakoram and praised Pakistan’s unique mountain landscapes.

Genki Narumi, an IFMGA-certified mountain guide, expressed his commitment to cooperate with ACP to help train mountain guides in Pakistan.

On behalf of President ACP, Irfan Arshad Khan, a commemorative shield was presented to the Japanese team as a token of appreciation for their successful expedition and visit to Pakistan.