Jaffar Express derails in Mastung's Dasht area after explosion on track

Carriages of Jaffar Express derails Mastung's Dasht area of Balochistan, September 23, 2025. Screengrab via video/Reporter

QUETTA: Several passengers were injured when three carriages of the Jaffar Express derailed in Mastung’s Dasht area on Tuesday following an explosion on the railway track, officials said.

According to railway authorities, one carriage overturned while two others came off the track. The train was travelling from Peshawar to Quetta at the time of the incident.

Rescue sources confirmed that ambulances had been dispatched from Quetta to Dasht to transport the injured to hospitals. Levies officials said multiple passengers sustained injuries in the accident.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details