Fans praise Abrar-Hasaranga spirit, slam India's 'zero sportsmanship'

Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed (right) and Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga can be seen smiling and hugging shortly after light-hearted exchange on field during ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 23, 2025. — ACC

Cricket fans lit up social media after Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed and Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga shared a heartwarming moment of mutual respect at the end of their Asia Cup clash at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

The post-match scenes showed the two spinners smiling and hugging, shortly after a light-hearted exchange on the field where both had mimicked each other's wicket celebrations.

What began as light banter — Abrar copying Hasaranga's celebration after dismissing him, followed by Hasaranga playfully mimicking Abrar when he removed Saim Ayub — ended in a beautiful display of sportsmanship.

Instead of taking offence, both cricketers embraced the rivalry with humour, winning the hearts of millions.

Cricket fans shared clips and photos of the moment, describing it as an example of "sportsmanship" and "the beauty of this sport" in a highly competitive setting.

Some social media users went further, suggesting that players from other teams, particularly India, could take note of Abrar and Hasaranga's gestures as an example of positive behaviour on and off the field.

The criticism snowballed quickly, with many accusing India of dragging politics into sport.

For many, the Abrar-Hasaranga exchange became more than just a fun highlight — it was a lesson in humility that India, according to them, refuses to learn.

In contrast, Pakistan-India encounters in the same tournament sparked debate over sportsmanship.

Indian players were seen walking off the field during the toss and again after the conclusion of the match, avoiding the customary handshake with their Pakistani counterparts.

The fans criticised these incidents as a disregard for the spirit and beauty of the game, noting the absence of gestures traditionally associated with cricket as the "gentlemen's game."

Pakistan grabbed a five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka today in the crucial Super Fours match to keep hopes alive for advancing to the Asia Cup 2025 final.

Green Shirts will face Bangladesh in next match on Thursday.