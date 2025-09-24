 
Trump meets 'select' Muslim leaders, including PM Shehbaz, on UNGA sidelines

Muslim countries included Turkiye, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan

September 24, 2025

US President Donald Trump meets Muslim leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on September 24, 2025. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News
US President Donald Trump is meeting leaders of Muslim-majority nations, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly to discuss the Gaza crisis. 

Participants include Turkiye, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Egypt, the UAE and Jordan.

Calling it an honour to meet the heads of Islamic countries, Trump acknowledged their collective efforts during the talks, saying, “You all have done an excellent job, which is commendable.”

This is an ongoing story and is being updated with additional details.

