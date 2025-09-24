USA Cricket suspended from ICC with immediate effect

USA fans cheer their team with flags, USA vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024, Group A, Dallas, June 1. — ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has suspended USA Cricket’s membership with immediate effect after a year-long review and consultations with key stakeholders.

The ICC Board reached the decision at its recent meeting, citing repeated breaches of obligations under the ICC Constitution.

According to the ICC, USA Cricket failed to establish a functional governance structure, made little progress toward National Governing Body recognition with the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), and undertook actions that harmed the reputation of the sport both domestically and internationally.

“The suspension is an unfortunate but necessary step to protect the long-term interests of the game,” the ICC said in a statement.

The Board emphasised that USA Cricket’s national teams will retain the right to participate in ICC events, including preparations for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games (LA28).

To ensure continuity, the ICC and its designated representatives will temporarily oversee the management and administration of USA’s national teams.

This arrangement aims to support the players, maintain momentum toward Olympic inclusion, and sustain the High-Performance & Player Development Program, which seeks to strengthen the capabilities of USA cricketers.

The ICC’s Normalisation Committee, with support from ICC management, will define the steps required for USA Cricket to have its suspension lifted and membership rights restored.

These measures will include demonstrable improvements to governance, operations, and overall functioning within the cricket ecosystem. The committee will also monitor progress and provide consultative guidance.

The ICC reaffirmed its commitment to growing cricket in the United States while safeguarding the interests of athletes and the broader sporting ecosystem.

USA Cricket had been placed ‘on notice’ at the 2024 ICC Annual General Meeting for failing to meet membership criteria, with a 12-month period granted to address these issues.

Despite assurances and commitments made to the ICC Board in July 2025, continued non-compliance led to this suspension.

USA Cricket was specifically advised to avoid any actions jeopardising cricket’s Olympic inclusion or harming the reputation of the ICC.