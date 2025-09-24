Pakistan's Shaheen sends Asia Cup warning as third India clash looms

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates after taking a wicket during their Super Four clash against Sri Lanka on September 24, 2025 in Abu Dhabi — AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi has declared that his team will reach the Asia Cup final and can beat India if the arch-rivals clash again.

Pakistan kept their campaign alive with a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in a Super Four clash in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

India and Pakistan have met twice in this edition of the regional competition but the neighbours have never played against each other in an Asia Cup final.

The regional tournament, played this time in the United Arab Emirates under the Twenty20 format, started in 1984 and this is its 17th edition.

Bangladesh, who face India on Wednesday and Pakistan on Thursday, stand in the way of the great rivals facing off in Sunday's decider in Dubai.

India are holders and beat Pakistan in both previous matches, but Shaheen was in bullish mood after taking 3-28 against Sri Lanka.

"They have still not reached the final, when they do, then we will see them," said Shaheen about facing India in the ultimate game.

"We are here to win the cup, whichever team comes in the final we are ready to beat them."

If both teams reach the final, India will once again start as strong favourites having won 12 of 15 T20Is between the two countries.

India have also won the last seven internationals against Pakistan since September 2022, four T20Is and three one-day internationals.

That sequence prompted India skipper Suryakumar Yadav to declare India-Pakistan "is not a rivalry anymore".

In both wins for India in the UAE there were no handshakes, adding another layer to an already intense rivalry.

"It is his opinion that, let him say that," said Shaheen of Suryakumar's cutting comments.

"When they reach the final then will see. Our job is to win the Asia Cup, and we will make a complete effort to do that."

