 
Geo News

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh win toss, opt to bowl first against India

Both teams enter field on back of victories in opening Super Fours showdowns

By
Sports Desk
|

September 24, 2025

India captain Suryakumar Yadav (second from right) and Bangladeshs Jaker Ali (centre) at the toss for their ACC Mens T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE, on September 24, 2025. — ACC
India captain Suryakumar Yadav (second from right) and Bangladesh's Jaker Ali (centre) at the toss for their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE, on September 24, 2025. — ACC

Bangladesh elected to field first after winning the toss against India in the Super Fours clash at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, on Wednesday.

Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali (c/wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman.

Head-to-head

India and Bangladesh have come face-to-face 17 times in T20Is, with the former champions dominating the head-to-head record with 16 victories, compared to the Tigers’ one triumph.

  • Matches: 17
  • India: 16
  • Bangladesh: 1

Form Guide

The two teams enter the field with similar momentum as India are on a six-match winning streak, while Bangladesh have just one defeat in their last five matches.

India: W, W, W, W, W (most recent first)

Bangladesh: W, W, L, NR, W

USA Cricket suspended from ICC with immediate effect
USA Cricket suspended from ICC with immediate effect
Fans praise Abrar-Hasaranga spirit, slam India's 'zero sportsmanship' video
Fans praise Abrar-Hasaranga spirit, slam India's 'zero sportsmanship'
Shaheen Afridi sets new milestone, overtakes Shadab Khan's tally
Shaheen Afridi sets new milestone, overtakes Shadab Khan's tally
Sahibzada Farhan joins likes of Babar, Rizwan with 1,500 T20 runs
Sahibzada Farhan joins likes of Babar, Rizwan with 1,500 T20 runs
Abrar Ahmed emulates Wanindu Hasaranga's style after taking his wicket
Abrar Ahmed emulates Wanindu Hasaranga's style after taking his wicket
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan defeat Sri Lanka to keep final hopes alive
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan defeat Sri Lanka to keep final hopes alive
Japanese climbers summit 6,080m high Hasho Peak II
Japanese climbers summit 6,080m high Hasho Peak II
Djokovic's ‘tennis dad' Nikola Pilic dies aged 87
Djokovic's ‘tennis dad' Nikola Pilic dies aged 87