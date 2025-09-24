Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh win toss, opt to bowl first against India

India captain Suryakumar Yadav (second from right) and Bangladesh's Jaker Ali (centre) at the toss for their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE, on September 24, 2025. — ACC

Bangladesh elected to field first after winning the toss against India in the Super Fours clash at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, on Wednesday.

Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali (c/wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman.

Head-to-head

India and Bangladesh have come face-to-face 17 times in T20Is, with the former champions dominating the head-to-head record with 16 victories, compared to the Tigers’ one triumph.

Matches: 17

India: 16

Bangladesh: 1

Form Guide

The two teams enter the field with similar momentum as India are on a six-match winning streak, while Bangladesh have just one defeat in their last five matches.

India: W, W, W, W, W (most recent first)

Bangladesh: W, W, L, NR, W