Pakistan pushes to bring Afghanistan in from the cold

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar (left) in a meeting with Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Afghan interim foreign minister, during a visit to Kabul on April 19, 2025. — Handout/Afghanistan government

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday proposed the establishment of a working group of experts from members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on Afghanistan, to jointly put forward a practical roadmap with a series of reciprocal steps to make progress across the entire spectrum of issues faced by Afghanistan.

Fifty members of OIC are part of the OIC Contact Group on Afghanistan, which was formed in 2009, under the auspices of Germany.

A strong message from the OIC group was made to Afghanistan as well, which urged the Taliban to lift restrictions on women and girls that are unjustified and contrary to Islamic principles and norms of Muslim society. This appeal comes on the heels of a recent decree by the Taliban in which they have banned all published work of Afghan women writers.

Pakistan’s proposal, besides six other suggestions, was made by the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister at the Inaugural Meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Afghanistan in New York on the sidelines of the UNGA.

Dar, according to the Foreign Office, said that the political stalemate and lack of Afghanistan’s integration with the international community cannot continue indefinitely. “As fellow OIC members, regional partners and neighbours, we must use this platform to take initiatives that can help pull Afghanistan out of its isolation,” he said while highlighting six steps in this direction.

First, the OIC group must advocate for adequate funding by the international donors to meet Afghanistan’s humanitarian aid requirements without any political considerations.

Second, the OIC group must help stabilise the Afghan economy and revive its banking systems to create conditions necessary for trade and commercial activity and for the implementation of regional connectivity projects. This will help reduce unemployment and lift ordinary Afghans out of poverty.

Third, we must support engagement and dialogue with the Taliban at the regional and multilateral level to encourage them to comply with their international obligations.

Fourth, we commend UN-led efforts to help ex-poppy farmers secure alternate livelihoods and must support these endeavours to create further opportunities for a sustainable future for Afghan cultivators.

Fifth, the OIC group must urge the Taliban to lift restrictions on women and girls that are unjustified and contrary to Islamic principles and norms of Muslim society. Our outreach efforts must be directed to influence the Taliban to rethink their policies towards this end.

Sixth, with peace returning to Afghanistan, it is now time for Afghan refugees to return to their homeland. The OIC group must urge the Afghan interim authorities to create conditions necessary for facilitating the re-settlement of Afghan returnees from neighbouring countries and to ensure their integration into the political and social fabric of Afghanistan for lasting peace and stability. The international community must also share the burden of this responsibility.

Dar also raised the issue most vital for Pakistan, that of terrorism emanating from Afghanistan and said that it was seriously concerned over the presence of more than two dozen terrorist groups inside Afghanistan, particularly the TTP, BLA, Majeed Brigade and ETIM; actively collaborating with Al-Qaeda and posing a grave threat to regional and international peace and security.

For meaningful progress across all priority pillars, he pointed out, the Afghan interim authorities must take concrete and verifiable action to prevent their soil from being used for terrorism against its neighbouring countries, particularly Pakistan.

“Pakistan is committed to supporting all efforts for realising the goal of a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan. But this requires mutual respect, sincerity and demonstration of necessary political will by the Taliban authorities to help us to help themselves,” he said.





Originally published in The News