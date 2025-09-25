Imran Khan claims verdicts in cases against him 'pre-written', urges inclusive peace plan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Aleema Khan, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, on Wednesday has said that the incarcerated former prime minister believes the verdicts and sentences in his cases were "pre-written", The News reported.

Speaking to reporters outside Adiala Jail, she quoted Imran as saying that his hearings are repeatedly adjourned and that he had been pressured from the outset to leave the country, but chose instead to face all proceedings.

Aleema also pointed to alleged irregularities in the jail trial, claiming one witness had been proven false. She demanded immediate bail for Bushra Bibi in the Al-Qadir Trust case, contending that “the script is that she will be sentenced in Toshakhana first, then granted bail in the Qadir case.”

She further relayed Imran Khan’s sorrow over the martyrdom of youth in Tirah.

The former prime minister and his wife have accused the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) of acting as a tool of the establishment and their political opponents to keep them out of the political arena.

In their statements during the investigation of the Toshakhana-2 case, Imran had alleged that he was ousted from power through a “local and foreign conspiracy” and had, since November 2022, faced ruthless and unprecedented victimisation.

He said that dozens of cases were manufactured against him and the PTI leadership, but all major prosecution cases have collapsed either through acquittals or suspension of sentences.

Meanwhile, PTI Secretary General Barrister Salman Akram Raja, after meeting Imran Khan in jail, echoed the party founder’s stance that sustainable peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the wider region requires engagement of all stakeholders. “Killing people and blowing up bombs will not bring peace,” he said, adding that Imran had conveyed messages to Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Separately, on the occasion of the 95th Independence Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, on behalf of its founder chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, extended warm felicitations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the people of Saudi Arabia.

In a statement issued by PTI’s Central Media Department, the party lauded the recently concluded Strategic Defence Mutual Agreement (SDMA).