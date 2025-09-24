YouTuber Rajab Butt booked for promoting gambling and betting apps

Butt was booked for using social media videos to encourage followers to invest in gambling.— Instagram (rajab.butt94)

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has registered a case against YouTuber Rajab Butt on charges of promoting gambling and betting applications.

According to the FIR, Butt was accused of using social media videos and advertisements to encourage people to invest in gambling and betting apps, causing them to lose their hard-earned money.

He had also served as a brand ambassador for a well-known betting application.

The FIR further states that despite repeated notices, Butt failed to appear before investigators. As a result, a case was registered against him.

The NCCIA has also filed cases against two other YouTubers, Anas Ali and Hurrera, on allegations of promoting gambling platforms.