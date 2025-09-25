 
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh win toss, opt to field first against Pakistan

Pakistan take on Bangladesh in do-or-die Super Fours encounter for advancing to tournament's final

By
Sports Desk
|

September 25, 2025

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (second from left) and Bangladeshs Jaker Ali (centre) at the toss for their ACC Mens T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 25, 2025. — ACC
Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (second from left) and Bangladesh's Jaker Ali (centre) at the toss for their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 25, 2025. — ACC

Bangladesh elected to field first after winning the toss against Pakistan in a must-win Super Fours match for both teams to advance to the Asia Cup 2025 final.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed.

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali(w/c), Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Mustafizur Rahman.

Head-to-head

Pakistan and Bangladesh have come face-to-face 25 times in T20Is, with the Green Shirts dominating the head-to-head record with 20 victories, compared to the Tigers’ five.

The two recently hosted each other in a three-match each T20I series, with both winning their home assignments.

Pakistan beat Bangladesh 3-0 in Lahore in May-June, while Bangladesh prevailed 2-1 in Mirpur in July.

  • Matches: 25
  • Pakistan: 20
  • Bangladesh: 5

Form Guide

The two teams enter the fixture with similar momentum in their favour as they both have two defeats in their last five matches, while one each in the ongoing Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2025.

Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by Sri Lanka in their Super Four campaign opener before suffering 41-run thrashing at the hands of India.

Pakistan, on the other hand, had a forgetful start to their Super Four campaign as they succumbed to a six-wicket defeat against arch-rivals India but bounced back with a five-wicket triumph over defending champions Sri Lanka.

Pakistan: W, L, W, L, W (most recent first)

Bangladesh: L, W, W, L, W

