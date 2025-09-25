Saim Ayub surpasses Shahid Afridi on unwanted record list

Pakistan's Saim Ayub plays a shot during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours match against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 21, 2025. — AFP

Pakistan's batter Saim Ayub surpassed former captain Shahid Afridi on an unwanted record list after getting a duck during their Super Fours clash against Bangladesh in the T20 Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The left-handed batter fell for a three-ball duck, his fourth in the ongoing continental tournament.

The 24-year-old scored ducks in all three of Pakistan's group-stage matches against Oman, arch-rivals India, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), respectively.

Ayub fell victim to Mahedi Hasan on the fourth delivery of the second over as he smashed a flighted delivery straight into the hands of Rishad Hossain at mid-on.

This was his eighth duck in T20Is, which took him past former captain and star all-rounder Shahid Afridi on the list of most ducks by a Pakistan batter in the shortest format, led by out-of-favour middle-order batter Umar Akmal.

Star batter Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, and Kamran Akmal are joint fourth on the unwanted list with seven ducks each.

Most ducks for Pakistan in T20Is

Umar Akmal – 10 ducks in 84 matches

Saim Ayub – 9 ducks in 47 matches

Shahid Afridi – 8 ducks in 98 matches

Kamran Akmal – 7 ducks in 58 matches

Mohammad Hafeez – 7 ducks in 119 matches

Babar Azam – 7 ducks in 128 matches

Earlier in the tournament, Ayub also became the 62nd batter in men's T20Is to bag three consecutive ducks, featuring compatriots Mohammad Hafeez and Abdullah Shafique.

Shafique is at the top of the unwanted list with four consecutive ducks in the shortest format.