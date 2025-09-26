'This time, we're taking trophy': Fans elated as Pakistan reach Asia Cup final

Pakistan players celebrate after defeating Bangladesh in the Super Fours game of the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on September 26, 2025. — AFP

Fans and cricketers showered praise on Pakistan after their victory over Bangladesh in the Super Fours clash of the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Thursday, setting up a final against India.

The Green Shirts defended a modest total of 135, restricting Bangladesh to 124-9 to win the virtual semi-final by 11 runs.

The September 28 final between Pakistan and India will be the first time the arch-rivals will face off in the ultimate game of the tournament — the first time in 41 years.

Following the victory, joyous fans took to social media to laud the disciplined bowling by the Men in Green, who defended a modest total in the game.

“Outstanding bowling from Pakistan in the low scoring thriller. Just when they looked down and out, the bowlers brought them back into the game and carried them through to the final against India,” one fan wrote.

Another fan motivated the national side to defeat the arch-rivals in the ultimate game to lift the title.

“What a win,” the fan penned.

Some fans were concerned that they might be in for another heartbreak due to Pakistan's dismal record against India in recent times.

“Are we Pakistanis going to have another bad weekend ???? Pakistan vs India FINALLLLLLLLL,” a concerned fan wrote.

However, others were confident that Pakistan would beat India and lift the trophy of the continental tournament.

“Pakistan vs India. First time ever in the Asia Cup final. This time we are taking the trophy,” a Pakistani fan wrote.

Former and current Pakistani cricketers also shared their views on the victory in the must-win game and the upcoming clash with India.

Pacer Mohammad Amir took a minute to respond to criticism of skipper Salman Agha’s captaincy throughout the tournament.

“Hanji aj thk thi na captaincy just asking [was the captaincy up to the mark today, just asking],” he wrote.

All-rounder Shadab Khan cheered Pakistan by simply writing, “Believe. Keep believing, never give up. Be Pakistan.”



