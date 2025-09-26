Skipper Agha confident of Pakistan win against India in Asia Cup final

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha speaking during a post-match talk on September 18, 2025. — X@dhillow_

Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha has said that the national team players have capability to face any challengers and beat them, following their 11-run triumph over Bangladesh in Dubai that sealed them a spot in the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 final.

The Green Shirts qualified for the summit clash after securing a hard-earned 11-run victory over Bangladesh in the high-stakes Super Four clash, which was concluded earlier today here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Put into bat first, Pakistan could accumulate 135/8 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Haris, who top-scored with a 23-ball 31, comprising two fours and a six.

All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz (25) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (19) made handy contributions to Pakistan’s total.

In response, Bangladesh amassed 124/9 in their set of 20 overs despite Shamim Hossain’s gutsy 30-run knock and thus succumbed to a campaign-ending defeat.

Shaheen and Haris Rauf jointly led Pakistan’s bowling charge with two wickets, followed by Saim Ayub with two, while Nawaz chipped in with one scalp.

Reflecting on the victory at the post-match presentation, Pakistan captain Agha admitted room for improvement but remained confident in his team to come good in the historic final, scheduled to be played at the same venue on Sunday.

“If you can win these kinds of games, you must be a special team. Everyone chipped in. The way Shaheen bowled and the way Haris bowled up front, it was special,” Agha said.

“We are finding ways to win. There are ways to improve but we will be better in the final,” he added.

After walking out to bat at number six, with the scoreboard reading 33/4 in 8.1 overs, wicketkeeper batter Haris held Pakistan’s innings together with a sensible knock, which eventually culminated in the 18th over.

“He is a special player. He is not batting in his number. He never moaned. He said whatever the team needs, he will do it. He is contributing every single game and I am very happy,” Agha lauded Haris for his anchoring knock.

Although Pakistan successfully defended the 136-run target, their captain Agha rued that they were around 15 runs short. He, however, praised the bowling unit for creating pressure by bowling well, especially with the new ball.

“We were 10-15 runs short - no way I am going to deny that. If we bowl the way we did up front, we will create pressure,” Agha continued.

“When you create pressure up front, it is tough to chase it down. Bowled well with the new ball and once you bowl like this with the new ball, you win more often,” he added.

The Green Shirts were equally productive in the fielding department, with Saim Ayub and Mohammad Nawaz taking sky-high catches with precision at crucial junctures of the low-scoring, and Agha termed it the outcome of their hard work and credited coach Shane McDermott.

“We have been fielding really well. Since Shane came, we have been working really hard. Mike, our coach said whoever cannot field, cannot be in the team - so everyone is working very hard with Shane and I am happy with how everyone is fielding,” said Agha.

Salman Ali Agha then went on to share his excitement for the blockbuster Asia Cup 2025 final against arch-rivals India, stating that they are aware of the requirements and will strive to win the summit clash.

“Very excited. We know what we need to do, and we are a good enough team to beat anyone, and we will come on Sunday and try to beat them.”