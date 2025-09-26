Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan 'deny' political intent in on-field celebrations

This collage shows Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan (left) and pacer Haris Rauf. — ACC

DUBAI: Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan and right-arm quick Haris Rauf "submitted their written responses and presented their cases strongly" before International Cricket Council (ICC) match referee Ritchie Richardson, who held a hearing in Dubai following Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) complaint against their on-field celebrations, sources told Geo News.

During the hearing, Richardson questioned the players about the incidents in question. Both cricketers submitted written responses and presented their cases strongly, the sources added.

Farhan denied the allegations, stressing that his celebration was not political and that India was not targeted. "In Pashtun traditions, this is how celebrations are done," Farhan reportedly said.

Earlier, Farhan, who marked his maiden T20I half-century with a unique celebration against India during the high-voltage Asia Cup's Super Fours clash, said he does not care what meaning people derive from it.

Speaking at a press conference earlier this week, he said: "I usually don't celebrate fifties, but this time a new idea came to my mind and I expressed it differently. It was just a new style of expression."

Haris Rauf faced questions regarding the six-finger gesture he made on the field. During the hearing, he asked: "Tell me, what do you people think this means?"

In a fiery Super Four clash of the continental tournament, the right-arm quick made headlines off the field as much as on it.

While patrolling the boundary during India's innings, Rauf had responded to jeers from some Indian spectators with a hand gesture that immediately drew attention.

In his written response, Rauf maintained that there was no evidence supporting the allegations.

According to the sources, the referee told Rauf: "Your gesture was perhaps directed at something else." Haris responded: "You tell me, what was I pointing at?"

When asked why he had repeated the gesture, the right-arm pacer said it was only for the fans and nothing else. The referee reportedly did not respond further to Rauf's query.

The controversy arose from an official complaint by the BCCI regarding the players' actions during the Asia Cup Super Fours match in Dubai last Sunday.

The complaint, sent via email on Wednesday, has been formally acknowledged by the ICC.

The incidents that caught attention on social media involved Farhan's celebration after his half-century and Rauf's gesture toward some fans while fielding, drawing discussion among cricket followers.

It is noteworthy to mention here that the arch-rivals qualified for the summit clash as they will be locking horns for the first time in the continental tournament's history.