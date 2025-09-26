ICC finds Indian captain guilty of breaching code of conduct during Pakistan match

September 26, 2025
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav has been ruled guilty by the ICC for violating the code of conduct after making remarks hinting at the military clash between India and Pakistan following their Asia Cup group match on September 14, ESPNcricinfo reported on Friday.
The publication reported that ICC match referee Richie Richardson rejected Yadav’s not-guilty plea; however, it is not yet clear what his punishment was.
India, in response, have filed an appeal against the verdict.
This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.