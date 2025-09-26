 
ICC finds Indian captain guilty of breaching code of conduct during Pakistan match

India, in response, file appeal against match referee Richie Richardson's verdict, says publication

Sports Desk
September 26, 2025

Indias captain Suryakumar Yadav (C) gestures after his teams win at the end of the Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours T20 match against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 24, 2025. — AFP/File
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav (C) gestures after his team's win at the end of the Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours T20 match against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 24, 2025. — AFP/File

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav has been ruled guilty by the ICC for violating the code of conduct after making remarks hinting at the military clash between India and Pakistan following their Asia Cup group match on September 14, ESPNcricinfo reported on Friday.

The publication reported that ICC match referee Richie Richardson rejected Yadav’s not-guilty plea; however, it is not yet clear what his punishment was.

India, in response, have filed an appeal against the verdict.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

