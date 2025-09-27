 
Pakistani crew 'stranded after LPG ship attacked' in Yemen

Pakistani crew says Houthi fighters present on vessel and not allowing members to disembark

September 27, 2025

Smoke rises from Marlin Luanda, merchant vessel, after the vessel was struck by a Houthi anti-ship missile, at the location given as Gulf of Aden, in this handout picture released January 27, 2024. — Reuters
  • Ship attacked 10 days ago at Yemeni port.
  • Crew appeals for immediate relocation to Djibouti.
  • Houthis reportedly preventing Pakistanis from leaving vessel.

A ship carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LNG) from Iran’s Bandar Abbas port to Yemen came under attack, diplomatic sources confirmed on Friday.

According to the sources, the ship’s captain and all 24 crew members are Pakistani nationals. No casualties of Pakistani crew have been reported in the incident.

Diplomatic sources further said that the ship is not in an area under the control of the Yemeni government. Pakistan is making all possible efforts to ensure the safe return of its citizens on board, they added.

In a video message, the crew said the ship was targeted in a drone attack at a Yemeni port 10 days ago. The vessel, carrying LPG meant to be offloaded at the port, has since remained stranded.

The ship’s captain has requested immediate permission to sail to Djibouti. The crew said they are awaiting assistance from Pakistan’s Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the Director General of Ports.

They further claimed that Houthi fighters are present on the vessel and are not allowing the Pakistani crew to disembark.

