Beyond expectations: How PM Shehbaz elevated Pakistan's global standing

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the 80th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, US, September 26, 2025.

ISLAMABAD: Once dismissed by critics as a "figurehead" leader who merely follows the dictates of Pakistan’s powerful establishment, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has, against all odds, emerged as one of country’s most active and effective leaders on the global stage.

From the corridors of the White House to strategically important interactions in Riyadh, Beijing, Ankara, Baku and Tehran, PM Shehbaz has surprised friends and foes alike by elevating Pakistan’s diplomatic profile and steering the country through some of its most turbulent times.

A few predicted that the man long portrayed as an administrator rather than a visionary would transform Pakistan’s global standing. Yet, from securing a pivotal defence pact with Saudi Arabia to enhancing Pakistan’s strategic leverage against India and gaining renewed access to Washington’s Oval Office, the premier has rewritten expectations — perhaps even surpassing his own.

In the view of his top aide, Dr Tauqir Shah, “In the complex and often turbulent political landscape of Pakistan, a few figures have demonstrated the caliber, consistency, and capability that the prime minister has exemplified over the decades.

A seasoned public servant, a hands-on administrator, a coalition-builder, and a development-oriented leader, prime minister who is extremely deft and experienced in international diplomacy and statecraft, PM Shehbaz stands out as a statesman par excellence — a title not easily earned in a country where political careers are often short-lived, polarising, or dictated by circumstance rather than substance.”

How does Dr Tauqir, who himself had a shining career in the civil bureaucracy, see prime minister matter for the reason that the reputed Shah has closely worked with PM Shehbaz for many years both at the centre and in Punjab. Once an official source told this correspondent that the premier judges performance of all and there is no exception to even those who have closely worked with him for years. “We remain on tenterhook while working with him,” said the source.

About PM Shehbaz’s working, Dr Tauqir informed that prime minister prepares for his international and global engagements extremely diligently - any important cypher coming from any capital is reviewed by him within hours same day. He prepares to the level of perfection for his international engagements - rehearsing his speeches multiple times, reading his background papers and briefs in great detail, meeting experts on subject matter or issue.

“He also ensures that all ministers and officials dealing with international counterparts are fully prepared,” said Tauqir, adding, “From choice of menu and gifts to cultural and social sensitivities he pays attention even to minute details while interacting with international leaders.”

“That is the reason that he manages to cultivate life-long relationships and friends with foreign leaders.” It was also explained that during foreign visiting the premier’s engagements start at 7:30 in the morning and continue till late at night. “During foreign visits sightseeing and shopping is a definite NO for his entourage,” disclosed Dr Tauqir.

It is generally known that late Mian Sharif while offering Nawaz Sharif for politics during Gen Zia’s tenure, had secured the prime minister to look after the family business as the father knew about the skills of the younger Sharif.

His political career began in the shadows of his elder brother, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, but over time, he carved a distinct identity: a technocratic, extremely hard working, disciplined, and solutions-driven pragmatic leader whose focus remained firmly on governance, not just politics.

PM Shehbaz is seen by many as the architect of modern Punjab. His tenures as chief minister, were marked by a relentless focus on infrastructure development, education reform, good governance, healthcare expansion, and law and order.

From the development of road networks that improved rural connectivity, to safe city system, Punjab food authority, forensic science agency, elite anti-terrorist force, to the Lahore Metro Bus and Orange Line Train projects, all these PML-N governments achievement are related to “Shehbaz Speed” even within the party. But, in Dr Tauqir’s view, more than speed, it was vision and vigilance that made his administration stand out.

While other politicians made promises, PM Shehbaz rolled up his sleeves and delivered. His governance style involved frequent unannounced visits to hospitals, schools, and public offices, ensuring that service delivery was not just a slogan but a reality.

Be it fight against Dengue epidemic, elimination of polio, natural calamities like floods, war against sectarianism and terrorism. Rarely any premier is seen acting like the PM, who had personally intervened and clinched a near impossible deal with IMF in 2022 and saved the country from the brink of default.

Again in the May 2025 stand-off with India, his close coordination with Army Chief and diplomatic skills ensured that major powers like China, USA, KSA and many regional counties like Turkey, Qatar and Azerbaijan supported and appreciated Pakistan’s perspective.

During recent Iran-Isreal war, the PM and Army Chief worked closely and stood by our western neighbour without annoying USA. Rather the US encouraged Pakistan to use its regional influence to help bring peace to the region.

In last one month, PM shahbaz was seen meeting and clinching deals with leaders of China, Russia, ECO, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, GCC, USA and many others.

The skills that are demonstrated at global level by PM Shehbaz is something very few were familiar with, the premier’s close aide said.

According to Dr Tauqir, PM Shehbaz is a multilingual, which really helps in international relations. He revealed that the premier can comfortably converse in Arabic. He informed the PM delivered the message on national day of KSA in Arabic.

"He speaks German with ease and once delivered a speech to a large audience in Berlin in Germany,” Dr Tauqir said. He added PM Shehbaz can even speak functional Russian and can engage his counterparts in Russian language. Among our political leadership his Urdu and English language skills are exceptionally good while he is also quite good in regional languages including even Sariaki and Potowari.

He said that the premier's international engagements have improved country’s image. He has maintained ties with strategic allies including China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the United States, while emphasising Pakistan’s commitment to peaceful coexistence, regional cooperation, and climate justice.

Dr Tauqir believes that the leadership is tested not in comfort but in crisis. PM Shehbaz, he explained, has faced economic collapses, natural disasters, political smear campaigns, and governance bottlenecks and yet, he has rarely resorted to blame games or inflammatory rhetoric. His demeanour is composed, his language measured, his policies grounded in pragmatism, not populism.

“Where others chose confrontation, PM Shehbaz chose coalition-building. Where others sowed division, he emphasised unity. His career is a rare blend of technocracy and political acumen, regional understanding and global vision, immediate action and long-term planning,” said Tauqir.

“To call Shehbaz Sharif a statesman par excellence is not mere flattery — it is recognition of a lifetime spent in service of the people, often at great personal and political cost. It is acknowledgment of a leader who, despite political storms and systemic inertia, has kept his focus on delivery, dialogue, and development.

In Pakistan’s journey towards democratic consolidation and socioeconomic progress, PM Shehbaz remains not just a political figure — but a pillar of experience, a symbol of responsible governance, and a leader for the times,” opined Dr Tauqir.

